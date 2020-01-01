/ / Jigawa rep dies in Dubai





Muhammadu Fagen Gawo, a member of the house of representatives member from Jigawa state, has died.





TheCable reports that the lawmaker who represented Garki/Babura federal constituency died at an undisclosed hospital in Dubai on Tuesday.





He was said to be receiving medical treatment for a yet-to-be-confirmed ailment.





Gawo is the third federal lawmaker to die in December.









In a statement, Muhammed Badaru, governor of Jigawa, condoled with the people of the state and the deceased’s constituency over the lawmaker’s death.





“Dr Muhammadu Adamu Fagen Gawo who travelled for medical treatment was pronounced dead today in a hospital where he is receiving treatment,” read the statement which Auwal Sankara, the governor’s spokesman, issued on his behalf.



