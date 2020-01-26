Abdulmumin Jibrin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost his seat in the house of representatives.





In the rerun election for Kuru and Bebeji federal constituency of Kano state on Saturday, Jibrin was defeated by Aliyu Yako of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a margin of 35,000 votes.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yako as the winner after he secured 48,601 votes with Jibrin trailing behind with 13,507 votes.





Jibrin, a former chairman of the house committee on appropriation, was declared winner of the initial poll conducted in 2019.





But Kofa went to court to challenge his victory, citing irregularities in the exercise. The appeal court sacked the former lawmaker and ordered a rerun election in his constituency.





Jibrin is an associate of Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the lower legislative chamber. He led Gbajabiamila’s campaign for speaker of the house.





In another rerun poll in Kano, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, majority leader of the house, defeated his main challenger from the PDP to clinch the seat for Doguwa/Tudun Wada constituency.





Doguwa, who was also sacked by an appeal court, scored 66,667 votes to defeat Yushau Mohammed of the PDP who got 6,322 votes.



