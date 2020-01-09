 ‘It affected my skin, brain’ — Justin Bieber reveals he’s battling Lyme disease | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Canadian Pop singer, Justin Brew Bieber has revealed he was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks.

The 25-year-old singer broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc, they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

“These things will be explained further in a docu-series I’m putting on YouTube shortly,”


“You can learn all that I’ve been battling and overcoming!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” he wrote.






