Canadian Pop singer, Justin Brew Bieber has revealed he was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks.





The 25-year-old singer broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday.





“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc, they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.





“These things will be explained further in a docu-series I’m putting on YouTube shortly,”

“You can learn all that I’ve been battling and overcoming!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” he wrote.



