Canadian Pop singer, Justin Brew Bieber has revealed he was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks.
The 25-year-old singer broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday.
“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc, they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.
“These things will be explained further in a docu-series I’m putting on YouTube shortly,”
“You can learn all that I’ve been battling and overcoming!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.