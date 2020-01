The Ukraine Airlines flight which crashed in Tehran killing 176 people on Wednesday was shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile system, Pentagon officials have said in a report by Newsweek.





Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was struck by a Russia-built Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system, the magazine reported, quoting three security officials.





Two of the officials said the aircraft was likely targeted by mistake by Iranian missile system as Iran awaited a possible counter-strike after sending rockets to two US bases in Iraq.





The aircraft was a Boeing 737-800, bound for Kiev.

It came down in a blaze just three minutes after take off, crashing in the outskirts of Iranian capital.





Canadian officials said 138 of the 167 passengers took the plane to connect flights to Canada.