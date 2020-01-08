





Iran launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases which house U.S. troops, in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time.





According to CNN reports, more than a dozen missiles struck the al-Asad airbase and another base in Erbil.





So far, it seems there were no casualties. U.S. military sources were quoted as saying troops were given enough warning to reach shelters before the missiles struck.





The attacks were Iran’s response to the U.S. killing last week of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Iran has called that attack an “act of war” and “state terrorism” and vowed a response.





After the attacks, Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning that Iran did not “seek escalation or war.”





“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” he tweeted.





U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to the attack on Twitter.





“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”





Flights have been diverted from Iranian and Iraqi airspace, and other countries with troops based in Iraq for the fight against ISIS have been closely monitoring the situation.





Over 50 people were killed on Tuesday in Iran at a stampede as hundreds of thousands gathered for Mr Soleimani’s funeral in Iran.





Many countries have called for the de-escalation of the violence and rhetoric between the U.S. and Iran following the assassination of Mr Soleimani.