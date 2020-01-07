



The Iranian parliament unanimously on Tuesday, voted to designate the U.S. Army and Pentagon as terrorist entities.





The country’s Tasnim news agency reported that the parliament also permitted the government to allocate 200 million euros ($224 million) from the National Development Fund for the elite Quds Force.





This followed the drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.





Iran has repeatedly vowed a “harsh retaliation”





US President Donald Trump had threatened that the U.S. would strike 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, should Iran retaliate.





Iran and the U.S. have long been accusing each other of using terrorist methods.





Last April, Washington formally designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, of which the Quds Force is a part, as a foreign terrorist organisation.





Tehran responded by designating the U.S. Central Command as a terrorist organisation and the American government as a sponsor of terrorism.