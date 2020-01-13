 Iran denies ‘cover-up’ over Ukrainian airliner crash | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Iran denies 'cover-up' over Ukrainian airliner crash

1:24 PM
Iran’s government on Monday denied a ‘cover-up’ after it took days for the armed forces to admit a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by mistake last week.

“In these sorrowful days, many criticisms were directed at relevant officials and authorities… some officials were even accused of lying and a cover-up but, in all honesty, that was not the case,” spokesman Ali Rabiei said in remarks aired on state television.




