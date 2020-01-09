President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The ASUU leadership was led by its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi.It was reliably learnt that the meeting was at the instance of the university lecturers who have been resisting enrolling on the Federal Government`s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).Buhari had ordered the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to stop the payment of salaries of Federal Government workers, including members of ASUU, who failed to enrol on the IPPIS platform by Oct. 31, 2019.The government later extended the deadline to Nov. 30, 2019.Meanwhile, ASUU threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the Federal Government stopped the payment of salaries of its members who refused to enrol.While expressing its readiness for dialogue with the government, ASUU proposed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution as an alternative to the government’s centralised payroll system of IPPIS.It was learnt that ASUU leadership would use the opportunity of the meeting to seek the president’s intervention in the matter.The outcome of the meeting was still being awaited at the time of filing this report.