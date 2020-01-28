The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the promotion of 3,295 members of its staff nationwide.The commission made the announcement in a statement issued by Director Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzi, in Abuja.Osaze-Uzi said that those promoted had sat for the 2019 promotion examination and were properly evaluated before their elevation.A breakdown of the figure showed that 15 Deputy Directors were promoted to Directorship level; 1,965 promoted to between GL 07 and 15; and 1,315 to between Grade level 03 and Grade Level 06.“Those promoted from the rank of Deputy Directors to Directors include, Aliyu Bello, Victor Aluko, Garba Lawal Mohammed, Osaretin I O, Shallangwa M Y, Caroline Okpe, Ichabe Gabriel and Mikah Tabal.“Others are; Abubakar Garba, Jibreen Yakub, Isa Gummi, Chima Duruaku, Boco Ekong, Waheed Ganiyu and Ojewande Akinropo.”Osaze-Uzi said the promotion was in furtherance of INEC’s commitment to the welfare of its workers.