



Former President Goodluck Jonathan says “so many” people are becoming victims of the widespread insecurity in the country.Jonathan said this when the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) paid him a solidarity visit over the attack on his Bayelsa residence in December.According to Ikechukwu Eze, his spokesman, the former president told the delegation that he was worried about the fate of “ordinary Nigerians” if he could suffer such attack despite his status.He added that the fact that a soldier lost his life in that attack saddens him, saying, “that young man wouldn’t have died, the way he did, if he was not protecting me.”“Whenever people come to me, just as you people have come, to talk about that attack, I feel worried about the general society,” Jonathan was quoted to have said.”Whenever I consider that people could do that to a former President who has reasonable security guarding him, my mind reaches out to the rest of Nigerians who do not have that level of protection.“I am worried that so many people are becoming victims of sporadic shootings, kidnappings and so on. I believe that the country will get over the kind of insecurity it currently faces.”Jonathan’s comments comes amid the outrage over the growing insecurity in the country.On Wednesday, both the senate and house of representatives demanded that the service chiefs to be relieved of their duties if they cannot proffer solution to insecurity.The ex-president met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.