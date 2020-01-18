Ihedioha made the remark when Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led a delegation of the party’s national working committee to his Abuja residence on Saturday.
The apex court had ordered the return of Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the governor.
Ihedioha said his calmness about the judgement is born out of shock.
He added that the ruling is beyond Imo, adding that it will define the country’s electoral system.
“We are as shocked as yourselves. That event will define our electoral system. It is at the foundation of our electoral processes,” Ihedioha said.
“It is not about Imo State but about our electoral processes. We are clam, calmness out of shock.”
Secondus, who had earlier called on the supreme court to reverse its judgement, said the figures witch which Uzodinma was declared winner did not add up.
“We know that the Supreme Court is the end. What we seek in the case of Imo State is for the Supreme Court to reverse (the judgement). We are saying that figures are not adding up, can they look at it again? We are a nation governed by laws,” Secondus said.
