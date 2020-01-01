/ / ‘I’m on medical check-up, not admission’ — Fayose defends visits to relaxation spots





Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, says he is currently enjoying his life, warning those attacking him over the newly released pictures to mind their business.





The ex-governor, who had earlier vowed to remain a pain to his “haters” if they do not repent in 2020, asked those who are not happy about his latest moves to “hug transformer”.





Fayose told those who are complaining about his choice of relaxation spot while on a trip on his health that he was on medical checkup not admission.





“These ‘hailers’, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I am on my lane, enjoying my life, they are still crying and sucking, ” he tweeted.

“Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check up not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right. Haters can hug transformers. Happy New Year.”

Happy New Year — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 1, 2020

He wondered how far his ”haters” would go in their plots against him.





“In this year 2020, God will give you victory over every oppression that has inflicted your life with hunger, sufferings and wants. He will take you to the greatest height of success,” Fayose had earlier written.





“He will return Nigeria to the path of peace, progress and unity. Happy New Year.





“Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere.



