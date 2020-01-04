/ / I’m filing for Nigerian citizenship… Trump is putting our lives in danger -Cardi B

Cardi B, American rapper and TV personality, has threatened that she could move to Nigeria in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inspired attack on Iran.





Qasem Soleimani, a top military commander in Iran, was killed in an airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport on Friday.





The Pentagon had claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out on the order of Trump to deter “future Iranian attack plans.





It added that Soleimani was killed because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region”.

Reacting to the incident, the ‘Bodak’ rapper took to her Twitter page to warn that she might file for her “Nigerian citizenship”.





She also described Trump’s action as ” dumbest”, stating that he is placing “Americans live in danger”.

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

“Naaaaa these memes are fuckin. But shit ain’t no joke! Specially being from New York,” she wrote.





“‘Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date. ‘I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.’”





The Grammy award-winning rapper recently visited Nigeria for Livespot X Festival, a concert held at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.





Days after departing the country in December, Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almánzar, would later disclose that she was missing Africa’s most populous country.





Her stay in the country also left many memories. While appearing on Cool FM, she had revealed her knack for watching porn whenever she visits any country.