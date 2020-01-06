



The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says the illegal transfer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas, to cylinders caused the explosion that rocked Kaduna on Saturday.





At least five persons, including Simon Mallam, chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, lost their lives in the tragic incident which occurred at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna metropolis.





In a statement on Sunday, Paul Osu, DPR’s head of public affairs, said the cause of the explosion was unravelled after a preliminary investigation was conducted.





“In line with our regulatory oversight on the oil and gas industry, the agency immediately mobilised our staff to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion,” Osu said.

“We wish to inform the public that we are carrying out further investigations on the incident, and we will update as soon as we conclude.





“We appeal to members of the public to continue to assist in reporting the activities of illegal operators to the nearest DPR office.”



