/ / I’ll remain a headache to haters in 2020, says Fayose in New Year message



Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, says he will remain a pain to his “haters” if they do not repent in 2020. Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, says he will remain a pain to his “haters” if they do not repent in 2020.





Fayose said this in a New Year message he posted on his Twitter page.





He wondered how far his ”haters” would go in their plots against him.





“In this year 2020, God will give you victory over every oppression that has inflicted your life with hunger, sufferings and wants. He will take you to the greatest height of success,” Fayose wrote.







“He will return Nigeria to the path of peace, progress and unity. Happy New Year.





“Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere.





“Remember; “He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed.” I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent.”

Fayose, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering, told a federal high court in Lagos court that he was sick.





On December 7, the court granted him permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.





However, a picture of him relaxing on a beach abroad has surfaced online.





He was also spotted dancing salsa on a cruise ship with a lady.





Some Nigerians have accused him of deceiving the court.