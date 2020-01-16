Emeka Ihedioha, immediate past Governor of Imo State, has reacted to a viral photo of him crying that emerged online after his sack by the Supreme Court.In the photograph, which went viral on social media, Ihedioha was seen with his head on his desk crying.Recall that the Supreme Court had yesterday nullified his election while declaring Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the Imo State governorship election.There were claims that Ihedioha broke down crying after the apex court’s judgment.However, the sacked governor explained that the much-talked-about photograph was taken at a funeral of his former Commissioner in December 2019.In a statement by his Media Aide, AIC Akwarandu, the former governor said: “The picture circulating online does not in any way represent the mood of the former Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, while the Supreme Court Judgment was announced.“The pictures was taken on Friday, 20th Of December, 2019, when the then Governor received the body of His departed Commissioner for Environment, late Hon. Tony Okere, at the Council Chambers”.