Following the death by hanging verdict handed down to Maryam Sanda for stabbing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, a Nigerian doctor identified as Anenya Ushakuma Michael, has asked that his wife be left to live and take care of their children if she ever does kill him.
He took to his twitter page to make the demand. See his tweet below:
''I know my wife will never kill me. But if for any reason this happens, let her be allowed to live and take care of my children. This is me Dr Anenga Ushakuma Michael writing this, and I want this tweet to be admissible in court as evidence'' he wrote
