State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he would not work towards imposing a governor on Rivers people at the expiration of his second term in 2023.Wike, who made this declaration on Saturday during a solidarity visit by the Orashi Region of Rivers State in Port Harcourt, said power would never be extended as a gift to any group.He said, “For the governorship position, if you have the capacity, come out and contest. Nobody zoned governorship to me, I struggled for it. I will not impose anybody on Rivers people as governor in 2023.“I will not do it; I don’t even have that power, not to talk of giving it out. You cannot give what you don’t have. To be governor of Rivers State, you must have the capacity to deliver.”Wike warned against the politics of bitterness, which he said had denied several Rivers communities access to developmental projects.“Don’t allow anyone to sow the seed of discord among you. Politics should not divide us. Politics of bitterness does not make sense. All of us must not be in one political party. But you must support yourselves to attract projects to your area,” he said.The governor urged the people of Orashi to remain steadfast in their march towards development, advising them not to be intimidated as they seek development.“We must be able to work as a people. We will not abandon any project awarded by the state government. You must work as a team to achieve results,” he added.Wike called on communities to take steps to protect ongoing government projects, even as he expressed regret that some youths disrupt the execution of projects through vandalism and kidnapping in Ahoada East and Ahoada West local government areas.He particularly decried the invasion of Western Ahoada County Grammar School, the Zonal Hospital, Ahoada, and Government Secondary School, Okarki, by some people of the area.Wike thanked the people of Orashi for their support during the last election, saying it gave him the leverage to win his election.Earlier, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibodum Nwuche, thanked the governor for siting key projects in Ekpeye land.He described the governor as a beacon of hope, who played politics of inclusiveness.Speaking on behalf of the people of Orashi, Eze Egi of Ogbaland, Prof Anele Nwokoma, congratulated the governor for his victory at the polls despite the political gang-up against the state.