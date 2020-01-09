Upcoming singer, King Nina, has reacted to sexual assault allegation leveled against her by a certain lady.





A lady with the handle @gold.spicy on IG, shared videos on her page in which she claimed the singer sexually molested her sometime ago. According to the accuser, she met King Nina at the airport and went to her for pictures. After they left the airport, Nina allegedly asked her to follow her to some of her engagements. She claimed she went to Nina's house and slept over and woke up to find blood stains all over her as she was a virgin before she met the singer. The Instagram user stated that she was disappointed that she lost her virginity to a fellow woman instead of a man.

King Nina has now reacted to the allegation, denying it. In a video she posted online, Nina said she met her accuser at the airport and she asked for a picture and her phone number which she obliged but regrets doing now as her accuser bombarded her with calls until she got tired and warned her to stop. According to Nina, her accuser felt slighted and threatened to implicate her if she ever blocks her.





Nina shared screenshoot of a direct message her accuser sent to her.





See videos they both shared online below