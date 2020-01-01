/ / I was trained to destroy my opponents -El-Rufai’s son

Bello El-Rufai, son of the governor of Kaduna state, says he was trained to destroy his opponents.





He said this on Twitter while responding to some people who disagreed with him over the reports on the arrest of Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested the former lawmaker for allegedly collecting money from a businessman while promising to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the commission.







Commenting on this, Bello had tweeted: “There are reports that former Senator and current contender for best blogger of 2019, ”Comrade“ Shehu Sani has just been arrested by the EFCC operatives on a fraudulent related case. There’s a limit to how deceit under the veil of populism can take you. A leopard and spots.”

A Twitter user had responded, saying he knew Bello would “love this news more than anyone else”, to which the governor’s son replied: “I was trained to destroy my opponents.”

Bello later deleted the tweet.





Bello’s father and Shehu Sani were at loggerheads during the last two years of the former senator in the upper legislative chamber.





In the buildup to the 2019 elections, the governor backed Uba Sani, one of his allies, to pick the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna central.





This forced Shehu Sani out of the APC. He had secured the ticket of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) where he contested but lost to his APC rival.





Bello currently serves as a legislative aide to Shehu Sani’s successor.