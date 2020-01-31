Reality TV star and Instagram sensation, Natasha Akide better known as Tacha has revealed that she was down and sad after her infamous BBNaija 2020 disqualification.The outspoken and blunt damsel in a chat with Pulse TV said: “I was down for days after my BBNaija disqualification, but it’s like when life gives you lemons what do you make out of it? Lemonades”Asked what she would do if she loves a guy, Tacha said: “If I love a guy, I will tell him ‘ I love you so much, can I kiss your lips’ ?”Sharing why her fan-base, Tacha Titans adore her so much, she said: “I own up to my imperfections. Nobody shares their imperfections. Everybody posts how perfect their life is or their life has been. Titans love me for who I am. They want me to learn but they don’t want me to change. They don’t want me to pretend that I am perfect. They don’t want me to fit into the standards of the society. They want me to be me and learn where necessary”.Asked If she knew she would be this famous, Tacha said:” Yes I did, but not as huge as everything turned out to be. I did know I would blow up”.After her disqualification from the reality TV show, Tacha said her weakness played against her strength.According to her: “Words cannot readily express how much your love and acceptance means to me at this point. Even my imperfection could not sway your support. Coming out of the Big Brother House disqualified was never my intention.“Unfortunately, my weakness played against my strength and cut short what should have been a grand ending, with or without the prize. I sincerely apologize for every action on my part that led to this point and I take full responsibility for it all”.