Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has taken responsibility for the fire incident that razed Akesan market in Oyo State early Sunday morning.He said this after visiting the site of the incident alongside his cabinet members on Wednesday.He assured the victims that his administration would rebuild the market.The governor gave an update on the visit via his Facebook page, attaching pictures.He posted, “We visited Oja Akesan, Oyo Town to assess the damage caused by the fire outbreak last Sunday, this afternoon (Wednesday). I commiserated with traders who lost goods in the fire and told them I am taking full responsibility for the failure of the fire service to contain the fire, and that our administration will make things right.“I assured them that our administration will rebuild a new modern market as soon as possible, and that the Caretaker Chairman of Oyo East LGA has a list of all traders in the market. He will give it to us to enable us to support the traders, who lost goods in the fire.”The Akesan Market is famous for the sale of a wide range of food items, local artefacts, clothing materials, and household utensils, among others.