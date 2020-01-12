



The Enugu state police command says it has commenced investigations into the alleged suicide of a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the state.Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo, a corps member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze south local government area of the state, took her life on Friday.The beautiful lady — a Batch C corps member — who hails from Ijumu local government area of Kogi state, was said to have taken a substance suspected to be sniper.Before her death, the deceased had left a note informing her parents why she decided to commit suicide.“I did this because I see nothing worth living,” she wrote.“Mummy, I love you. Daddy I love you. Matthew and John, you guys should take care. We will meet where we will depart no more. I Iove you guys.”Motunrayo was a graduate of Prince Abubakar Audu University — better known as Kogi State University — where she studied Banking and Finance.