







Tyson Fury, British heavyweight boxer, says he m%$turbates seven times daily ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder, American boxer.Fury disclosed this while beaming light on his daily routine ahead of the historic rematch between the pair — billed for February 22.The two heavyweight boxers last met in December 2018, where they settled for an epic draw, prompting a rematch.Ahead of the rematch, the unified world heavyweight boxing champion has revealed some of his preparations for the showdown with Wilder, an undefeated World Boxing Council (WBC) champion.“I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before. I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight liters of water a day,” he told Behind the Gloves.“I don’t know if any of that even matters on the night. It didn’t matter before but if it’s gonna give me an edge on winning this fight then I’m willing to try it, why not. I’m masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping.“Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up! Dontcha know! “I gotta to keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don’t want the levels to go down.”Meanwhile, the US boxer has vowed to defeat the British heavyweight in the next month’s rematch in a post on his social media page.“I told you before our first fight that I was going to baptize you. And I did. But not even God can save you the second time around. I promise you that,” he wrote on Instagram.