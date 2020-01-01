/ / I have no enemy in APC Oshiomhole





Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he has no enemy in the ruling party.





Speaking on Tuesday while addressing some party members at his hometown in Iyamho, Edo state, Oshiomhole said he has moved the APC to greater heights since he assumed office.





He said he was not bothered by the alleged move of some party members to remove him as chairman.





In November, the APC faction loyal to Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, suspended Oshiomhole after a no-confidence vote was passed on him.

“I became chairman precisely on the 24th of June, 2018. We won the first election in Ekiti State,” he said.





“By the special grace of God, we also won the next election which was the Osun state’s governorship election.





“The next election was the presidential and national assembly elections, and by the special grace of God, we won the presidency and our President was re-elected for the second term.





“We also won more seats in the Senate and we won more seats in the House of Representatives.





“Unlike in 2015, we managed our victory more creatively, smartly and we conducted peaceful secret ballot and our party won all the principal officers that were there to be contested.”





Oshiomhole said the APC has won more elections under him because of the quality minds the party fielded in the polls.





“I am proud to say that under my chairmanship, we won one state in the south-south. It is not just another state, it is a very special state, the state that produced the immediate past president,” he said.





“I have no enemies; I have brothers and I have sisters. Some may be happy with me today some may not be happy with me tomorrow but that is alright.





“We have quality minds because the governance of our country and the quality of politics must reflect the quality of the people who are in it.





“So, we are not just celebrating good people today, we are celebrating quality re-union with my brothers and my sisters.”



