



The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has spoken for the first time since his ‘prophecy’ regarding the Imo governorship came to pass on Tuesday.





The Supreme Court removed Gov Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and declared Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State





Delivering the judgment, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun said 236,000 votes due to Uzodinma and APC from 318 polling units were wrongly excluded and should be added.





Mbaka who had received knocks for the prophecy insisted that the apex court’s judgement has again vindicated him as a true prophet of God.

A statement by his spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, in Enugu said people should learn to fear God and respect His servant whenever he says: “Thus says the Lord”.





According to him, “We are not all gifted alike; Fr Mbaka’s prophetic gift should be a source of pride for the Catholic Church and indeed all true Christians as a living evidence of divine presence within the church.





“As a lawyer, I tell you that there are double-fold angles to this miracle. One is the miraculous resuscitation of Hope Uzodimma from the far away position he was placed in the election result announced by INEC in Imo State. The second is the unanimous confirmation of the seven justices of the Supreme Court (without a dissent view) that Uzodimma was the rightful winner of the election.





“Fr Mbaka had at all times been consistent in his insistence of God’s revelation to him of Hope Uzodimma as Imo governor even before his 31st December night message and before Uzodimma’s appeal to the Supreme Court. Uzodimma; becoming the governor of Imo was just a part of the about 40 prophetic prayers Fr Mbaka made on the 31st December night. But that became the only issue people satanically picked against him.





“Today, again God has vindicated Fr. Mbaka as He has always done for Fr Mbaka and adoration ministry in all the battles, vituperations and attacks the ministry had faced in the past. To God be the glory.”