Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage has stated that she doesn’t like flying.The 39-year-old’s work as an entertainer makes flying a regular feature for her.Sharing a picture of herself in an airplane on Monday, Tiwa wrote on her Instagram page:“My heart I actually beating fast cause I hate flying”Don Jazzy, her former label boss, wrote amusingly in the comments section in Pidgin English.“At least the seat belt dey size you,” he said.Recall that back in December 2019, Tiwa Savage said her relationship with Wizkid should not bug anyone.“The last person I am going to introduce is special to me,” she announced, with the fans screaming Wizkid in return even before she mentioned his name.“It’s not just any kind of relationship, it is a one-on-one relationship and I own him. I don’t care what people say about us.“I might be older but the older the berry, the sweeter the juice.”