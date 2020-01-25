Fani-Kayode, in a statement, said someone called him on Friday to offer some unsolicited advice.
“He said I should stop speaking out and opposing evil “or else something may happen”. It was a veiled threat.
“I smiled and asked him how a servant of the Most High God, a son of Chief Remi Fani-Kayode and a protegee of President Olusegun Obasanjo, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Prophet T.B. Joshua bow before the enemy?
“I have four lions in me together with the Lion of the Tribe of Judah. Courage is my second name: I will never bow and I will never stop.
“Like Shakepeare’s Macbeth, “I shall fight until the flesh be hacked from my bones and damned be he who first cries hold,” he said..
