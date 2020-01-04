/ / I don’t have issues with secular music- Mike Abdul

Sensational gospel singer, Mike Abdul has stated that he doesn’t have issues with secular music. Abdul also added that gospel music will always be segregated.In an encounter with Independentng Mike Abdul said: “I don’t have issues with secular music, because naturally, as people, as much as we want to know about God, we also want to know about love and the gospel artiste is not going to sing about those things. But the secular artiste will sing about them. So naturally, people will give more time and more of their days to listening to those other things.“They want to know about money and wealth, and that is what the secular artiste is doing. People also want to be entertained, and the secular artistes will entertain them. That means people will definitely run there more than they would come to the gospel artiste. I think the gospel artiste should understand this and know that he chose it for himself. I don’t think we should seek recognition beyond what the people can give. We cannot force people to recognise us as much as we want them to”.Asked why gospel music doesn’t get mainstream attention, the ‘Mo rire’ crooner said: “Gospel music will always be segregated because when people go to church on Sundays, from Monday that they resume work, they may not get back to church things until the following Sunday. This is without forgetting that on Friday, some would go to clubs, and they really don’t need you coming into their faces all the time with something they do on Sundays. Sundays have been set aside for that. That is the way people are, so that will definitely affect gospel artistes because that means their music is somehow designed in people’s minds for Sunday. So they have Monday to Saturday to listen to secular music and enjoy it”.