/ / ‘I can’t lie to God’ — Obasanjo speaks on his journey so far





Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo says God made it possible for him to attain his current height in life.





Speaking at a thanksgiving service the Ogun state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) put together in his honour on Thursday, Obasanjo said he would continue doing things that will make God show him mercy.





The programme held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.





“God has done a lot for me. I want to do things that will make God show His Mercy on me… I can’t lie to God.





“Those of you who know where I was born, how many of you know Ibogun-Olaogun? The village where I was born is so small that no matter how large you make the map of Nigeria, Ibogun-Olaogun will never appear.





“And yet, somebody born in that village of pure illiterate parents will have the opportunity that I have now, to reach the stage that I have reached, to be used to achieve whatever I have been used to achieve, I cannot thank God enough.





“I always say this, whatever I have achieved, whatever I have done, I thank God because it is not me alone, there are those who have worked with me, some of them are dead, some of them are still alive and without them, I will not have been able to achieve much. On an occasion like this, let us just thank God and keep thanking God.”





Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun; Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun, Olusegun Oni; former governor of Ekiti; and Akinwunmi Adesina, president, African Development Bank (AfDB), attended the programme.



