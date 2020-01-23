 How Manager of popular food restaurant, White house foods, Yaba was robbed and killed | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Aliu Jabata has taken to social media app, twitter to narrate how his brother, Manager of popular food restaurant, White house foods, Yaba was robbed and killed.

The bereaved narrated how his now dead brother,  Aliu Sheu was robbed in his house of seven phones and made to transfer #400,000 on Monday, 20th January 2020 at 2: 42am. The matter was reported to the police who did absolutely nothuing about it.

The twist to the story is the robbers returned same time on the 21st of January 2020 to kill him.

Read his tweets below:











