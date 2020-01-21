



Ahmed Salkida, a journalist known who has access to Boko Haram has given more details on the execution of Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi.Boko Haram sect reportedly executed Lawan Andimi who was declared missing on January 3, 2020.Salkida in a tweet on Tuesday further revealed that Rev. Andimi was executed on Monday afternoon, adding that he obtained the footage of the execution before informing the family of the deceased.He tweeted, ” Reverend Lawan Andimi was beheaded yesterday afternoon, the video of the appalling executions with that of a soldier was obtained at 2:42pm.”I made sure that the family, the authorities and the church were duly informed before the news was put out to the public this morning.”Recall that Lawan Andimi, was declared missing on Saturday, January 3rd.Andimi’s disappearance followed a foiled attack on Michika Local Government Area in Adamawa by Boko Haram.In a video, Andimi, while pleading with the authorities commended his captors for treating him well.He urged his family members to pray for his release, adding that if he is not released, maybe it is the will of God.Andimi said, “I have never being discouraged because all condition that one finds himself is in the hand of God.“God who makes them to take care of me and to leave my life will still work and he will touch them.“I’m appealing to my colleagues, referends particularly my President, and my Governor for my release.“These people have been doing me well, they provide my every need, they haven’t done anything wrong to me so I believe that God who made them to act in such a way to me will make all arrangement for me to leave here.“By the grace of God, I will be together with my wife and children. If the opportunity is not granted, maybe it is the will of God.“I urge you all to be patient, don’t cry, don’t worry but thank God for everything.”