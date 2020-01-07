Chelsea legend, Pat Nevin, has revealed he nearly killed the club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, while on holiday in Scotland.Nevin was driving around the Isle of Arran, when he nearly hit a cyclist while turning a corner.He was shocked to see that the man he nearly knocked off the bike was Abramovich.“About three years ago I was on holiday in Arran and I was driving up the north side of Arran,” Nevin said on BBC Radio Scotland.“Every time you go on holiday there, you drive round the whole island.“I came round a corner at the top just before Lochranza and I nearly hit a guy on a bike.“I just got out the way at the last moment, I could have killed the guy. It was Roman Abramovich.“What a story that would have been if I had killed Roman Abramovich. I just missed him.“His yacht was off the coast and he was cycling round.“He doesn’t know to this day that it was me.”