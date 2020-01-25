Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has criticized the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, for attacking the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), following its reaction to the murder of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram.Andimi, the Chairman of CAN in Michika Local government area of Adamawa state was beheaded by the insurgents.CAN on Thursday rejected the reaction of President Buhari to the killing.Buhari, who described the murder as cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative, expressed sorrow that the terrorists went on to kill the religious leader while giving signals at the same time of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.But CAN stated that Christians were tired of the usual press releases and condemnations which have failed to make any meaningful impact.And Adesina in a post on his Facebook page on Friday accused the Christian leaders of labeling Buhari an “anti-christian”.He was quoted as saying, “Rather than cast the government as omnipotent, it is God that has all powers. And some things are never resolved spiritually except through prayer and fasting. It is not me that said so. Jesus did. So, let the Church be fully involved in supplication for divine intervention in the country, rather than playing subtle politics and unwittingly generating hate in the land.“CAN says kidnappings and killings are shameful to a government that boasts that it has conquered insurgency. Boasts. So that is all that matters to CAN as if it was an opposition political party? Boasts. No. This would not augur for unity and cohesion in a country. We are not asking the Christian body to be in bed with government, that would not help anybody, but the organization has been sounding too long like a political party. We daily learn to walk with Jesus. His spirit is not an unduly critical one. And He left us an example “that ye should follow in his steps.”Reacting, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page, said Femi Adesina has sold his soul to Satan, adding that the blood of the slain CAN Chairman is on his head and President Muhammadu Buhari’s hands.He said, “Femi Adesina is morally bankrupt. Worse still he has sold his soul to Satan.“ How can a man who claims to be a Christian attempt to defend the indefensible & insult CAN?“The blood of Rev. Andimi & every Christian killed by BH & the Fulani are on his hands & the hands of his boss.”