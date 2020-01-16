Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, a longtime WWE star and father of the famous Nollywood star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has died. He died on Wednesday, the WWE announced in a tweet. He was 75.“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, has passed away at age 75”, it said in its Twitter obituary notice.Johnson, born Wayde Douglas Bowles, made his fighting debut in 1966 and competed in the National Wrestling Alliance throughout the 1970s while earning multiple regional singles and tag team title