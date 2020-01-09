A strong wave of unfriendly weather condition has hit the ancient city of Kano with temperature reportedly nose-diving to nine degrees celsius.The harsh weather condition had forced many residents to remain indoors.Since Monday when the condition started, weather forecasters on radio said the weather ranged between 12 and 20 degree celsius but rose to about 29 degree celsius on Wednesday.Following the weather condition, it was gathered that residents of the metropolitan city had been seen in all shapes of winter coats.The residents also wore dust masks.It was gathered that the prices of dust mask had risen.“Few months ago, a pack of the mask was sold for N20 but it now cost N40. People still patronise me on a daily basis and the prices vary,” a seller, Salisu Ahmed, said.A housewife, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, said, “I wear dust mask to shield me from dust because I am an asthmatic patient.’’