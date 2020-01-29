



A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adebayo Mukaila, was on Tuesday shot dead in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State by men of the underworld, after robbing him of undisclosed amount of money and other valuables.





The slain corps member, who was said to be operating a made-shop at Omo-West area of the metropolis where he sells recharge cards and also engaged in cable subscription and mobile money transactions, was reportedly attacked around 11pm, after the close of business.





Further findings revealed that the 2-man armed robbery gang came on a motorcycle and shot the deceased on the head when they were about to leave the scene of the alleged crime, as they dispossessed the victim cash, POS machine, recharge cards and other valuables packed in a bag.





An eye witness, Alani Azeez, who resides very close to where the incident occurred, confirmed that the robbery attack was carried out late in the night and the sound of gunshots was huge.

He added that the deceased daughter was with him when the incident happened and was crying for help after the robbers left the scene.





An official of the Public Relations Unit of NYSC in the state, who confirmed the incident, added that the deceased was a serving corps member in the state.



