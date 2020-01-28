



Gunmen have kidnapped Gift Abiikor, a 17-year-old student of Federal Government College (FGC), Rubochi, Abuja.Abiikor was said to be sleeping in the residence of one Ahmed Adamu when the gunmen broke in about 1 am and kidnapped him on Tuesday.Adamu was said to have reported the incident to the police.In a statement on Tuesday, Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the FCT police command, said Bala Ciroma, the commissioner of police, has ordered an investigation into the incident.”According to Ahmed Adamu who reported the incident to the police, some armed men stormed his house at about 0100hrs and abducted one Gift Abiikor who was sleeping on the same bed with his (Ahmed Adamu) children,” he said.“The unfortunate incident happened at the residence of Ahmed Adamu, which is outside the premises of Federal Government College Rubochi.“Meanwhile, the command is reassuring members of the public that it is making concerted effort to rescue the victim and unravel the circumstances behind his abduction.”Abuja has witnessed an uptick in cases of kidnapping recently.In November, 2019, gunmen kidnapped Ibrahim Pada, a third class traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje area council of the FCT, and threatened to kill him if ransom was not paid.In September, five persons were kidnapped in the city within 24 hours.In October, nine persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were kidnapped in Pegi, a community in Kuje area council.The latest incident comes weeks after Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, said Abuja is one of the safest cities in the world.