 Grammy Award 2020: Nigerians react over Burna Boy’s loss | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Grammy Award 2020: Nigerians react over Burna Boy’s loss

10:24 AM 0
A+ A-

It is no longer news that Beninese singer-songwriter, Angelique Kidjo, has been announced the winner of the Best World Music Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

She beat Nigeria’s Burna Boy and three other nominees to win the Grammy on Sunday at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Others nominated in the category alongside Burna Boy are Altin Gun, “Gece”, Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, “What Heat”, Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, “Fanm D’Ayiti”, and Angelique Kidjo, “Celia”.

With this nomination, Burna joins the growing list of Nigerians like Seun Kuti, Femi Kuti and King Sunny Ade who have been nominated in that category at the Grammy Awards.


In her acceptance speech, Angelique Kidjo said “Four years ago on this stage, I was telling you that the new generation of artists coming from Africa are going to take you by storm.

“And the time has come. This is for Burna Boy.

“Burna Boy is among those young artists that come from Africa that is changing the way our continent is perceived and the way African music has been the bedrock of every music”.

Nigerians on social media have expressed their disappointment over Burna Boy’s loss.

Read the tweets below:






Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top