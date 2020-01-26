



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that some political forces were already plotting to hijack the state during the 2023 elections.





But the Governor vowed that the State would never be hijacked. Wike disclosed this at the funeral service for a PDP chieftain, Dr. Ferry Gberegbe, the Party’s, agent in Khana Local Government area, who was allegedly killed during the 2019 governorship election by FSARS operatives at the Bori collation centre.





Wike said, “He (Gberegbe) did not die because of sickness; he did not die because he was doing something illegal. He died in defence of our votes. The only crime he committed was to defend our votes.





‘’It is only in this part of the country that you defend your votes and they say that you have committed an offence. Our friend and brother is gone, but he paid the price for democracy to survive in Nigeria.





‘’He paid for democracy to survive in Rivers State. As for those of us who have that spirit, he has laid the foundation for the defence of democracy.





“I heard someone say two days ago, somebody in China told somebody in Port Harcourt that what happened in Imo State, that is what they will do in 2023.





“They said they will write results and the court will accept the results. I said Rivers State is a different state. If you write results, you face the consequences. I am not worried because these people are always boasting.





“In 2015, they said nobody would be governor; somebody became governor. In 2019, we will see what will happen and you will not even see electoral material, but today, we are governors.





‘’Now, to give their people hope, they are talking of 2023. As a result of this young man, they will not see the Government House in 2023.”