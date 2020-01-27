The governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi at the weekend revealed that Chinese Mandarin, Hindi and Climate Change will be compulsory subjects for students studying in Ebonyi colleges.





Umahi noted that the implementation of the said subjects will take effect from 28th January, 2020 as the academic activities resumes, but added that it is compulsory for students studying Entrepreneurship/ Business Development and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).





The governor who spoke through the Special Assistant on Vocational Education and Chief Executive Officer, Ebonyi State Vocational College, Princess Adaeze Nwaji Esq, made this known to newsmen in Abakaliki shortly after a courtesy call by a Chinese and Indian delegates.





He noted that the reasons for introducing Chinese languages as compulsory subjects is to boost business partnership between Ebonyi state and the Chinese government.





Umahi is the first governor in the south east geopolitical zone to introduce the Chinese languages as a compulsory subject in vocational colleges.





“Available research has it that language is a veritable tool that enhances intercontinental communication and trades.





“The above is the reason, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi deemed it necessary to include the study of Chinese Manderin, Hindi and Climate Change into the Curriculum of Ebonyi State Vocational College Abakaliki.





Recall that the governor had earlier declared that the Indian and Chinese partnerships would be occupying sixty percent(60%) of the ongoing shopping mall in the state upon its completion.





According to the governor, the space that would be occupied by Indian and Chinese people would be solely dedicated to production and display of most of the goods Nigerians import from China and India, thereby giving Ebonyians opportunity to learn the production processes of those goods.





” Entrepreneurs would be trained and empowered to do importation. And that’s why the governor is introducing the study of Chinese manderin, Hindi and Climate change as compulsory in college, so as to make it easier for them to carry out their businesses without any form of language barrier” .





She further said that: “Those subjects are not just included, but are compulsory for students who apply to study Entrepreneurship/Business Development and Information and Communication Technology,ICT,” she noted.



