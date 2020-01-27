



The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahya Bello, on Monday, called on all and sundry, friends and perceived foes, to put aside all differences of politics, ideology or affiliation and join hands with him to give the state the best of governance.





He made the call during his second term inauguration as the governor of Kogi State, which was administered by the Chief Judge of Kogi state, Justice Nasiru Ajanah in Lugard House Lokoja on Monday.





According to Bello, his Next Level in Kogi State will rely on synergy at every stage, primarily the one between the people and the government but also with a wide array of domestic and international investors, service providers and development partners spread across the public and private sector.





“By the grace of God, the oath of office I have just taken is a pact to do right by all citizens as the 4th Executive Governor of Kogi State.









He stressed that his overall mission in this second term is to develop Kogi State into Nigeria’s foremost and most secure emerging commercial hub through optimization of the state’s geographical location, natural endowments and human resources for a sustainable future.





“Kogi voters have reelected us with the most historic margin in a gubernatorial election ever seen in this state and it is now incident on us to keep our electoral promises and we shall do just that





“We shall embark on large scale urban renewal projects to further transform Lokoja into a resilient capital city with modern utilities attractive to residents and tourists alike. Even though upgrading the sights and sounds of Lokoja will be paramount, this beautification project will extend to at least one major town in each Senatorial District.





“We will sustain focus on agriculture for improved food security, mass employment and increase in internally generated revenue. We will take the Agricultural Revolution, which we started in the first term to the Next Level,” he promised.