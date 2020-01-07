pic.twitter.com/Bzv2tWxbGx 10. In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it's too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians. #ACOProphecies2020 January 7, 2020





A Nigerian Pastor, Apostle Chris Omatshola has said God revealed to him that controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley is possessed by a demon and his songs are demonically inspired.The man of God made this known while giving out prophecies as it concerns 2020 and Nigerians.Taken to Twitter, the apostle, Naira Marley needs to change his ways. He also urged Nigerian youths to desist from calling themselves Marlians.“In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians. #ACOProphecies2020,” he tweeted.Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley later reacted to being tagged a ‘demon’ by a clergyman, Apostle Chris Omashola.The clergyman claimed to have gotten the revelation from God. It is also worthy of note that Omashola’s fame rose from the ruins of his s*xtape going viral a few months ago.The clergyman’s revelation comes a few days after a Twitter user listed people who he thinks would not make heaven with the fast-rising singer topping the list which was released.The Marlian President took to Twitter and said: “Jesus never went to church.”Meanwhile, a large number of Naira Marley’s fans have called out the pastor over his tweets.