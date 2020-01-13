British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have condemned the arrest of the UK ambassador to Tehran, Robert Macaire.Macaire was arrested on Saturday by the Iranian authorities and accused of turning the people against the government.This happened shortly after Iran admitted that its military actually downed the Ukranian international airliner killing 176 passengers and crew.A spokesman from Johnson’s office said in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke, “On Iran, they discussed the tragic loss of life on the Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet.”“They condemned Iran’s arrest of the UK ambassador to Tehran as a violation of international law,” the spokesman said.“The leaders also discussed our shared interests in ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and reaffirmed their continued commitment to preserving the JCPOA [Iran nuclear deal].”Dozens of students gathered outside the British embassy in Tehran chanting “death to england” while calling for the ambassador to be expelled on Sunday.They chanted, “This den of espionage must be closed down.”