



Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State in reaction to his victory at the Supreme Court has commended the Judiciary for what he termed “defending of the Nation Democratic Culture.”Reacting few minutes after the verdict of the Supreme Court reaffirming his Victory, the governor, said the Judiciary has truly shown to Nigerians that they are indeed the last hope of the nation’s sustainability of the democratic norms and values.Ganduje after praising Allah for the victory, called on all the oppositions to come and join hands with him for the continued development of the state.“We thank Allah for the victory, for making it possible for the Supreme Court to reaffirm our victory after Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal judgements. We also thank Kano people for their peaceful conduct in their affairs,” says the governor.He also thanked all the people who actively participated in praying for the victory that came his way, emphasising that, “Whoever believes and depends on Allah, will always see light at the beginning, mid and end of the tunnel, no matter the circumstances.”“We also commend all the Judges who partook in this exercise of deepening democracy. This shows the commitment of our judiciary in strengthening our democracy. This is highly commendable,” he said.“I insist that our opposition should come and join us to move the state forward. We have a lot of developmental projects on ground. And more are coming. Our free and compulsory education policy needs all hands on deck. Our security system also needs all and sundry, among others,” he said.Report shows that Government House Kano has started receiving people in celebration of the victory.