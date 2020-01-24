



The supreme court judgment on the sack of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state generated a lot of controversy.From protests in different parts of the country, to threats and ultimatums; and different reactions from the party which lost as well as those favoured by the judgment.The apex court upheld the petition of Hope Uzodinma and declared him as the elected governor of Imo.The judgement was delivered on January 14 but the full text was not made public, prompting different questions.Uzodinma had argued that his votes from 388 polling units were excluded at the collation stage. He tendered some election materials including documents said to be duplicate of the original election result.On his part, Ihedioha asked the court to dismiss his opponent’s appeal and affirm his election.