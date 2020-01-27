Lagos state government has imposed total ban on operation of motorcycles popularly known as Okada and tricycles locally called Keke Marwa.
The ban commences on February 1.
The first phase of the enforcement takes off in: Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Ikeja, Eti-Osa and Lagos Island local government areas.
Details shortly…
