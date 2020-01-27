 FULL LIST: Lagos bans Okada, Tricycle riders in 15 LGs/LCDAs | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » FULL LIST: Lagos bans Okada, Tricycle riders in 15 LGs/LCDAs

Lagos state government has imposed total ban on operation of motorcycles popularly known as Okada and tricycles locally called Keke Marwa.

The ban commences on February 1.

The first phase of the enforcement takes off in: Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Ikeja, Eti-Osa and Lagos Island local government areas.

The affected LCDAs are:  Apapa Iganmu, Yaba, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda, Onigbongbo and Ojodu, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island and Lagos Island East LCDA.

