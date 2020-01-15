Several people were feared dead on Tuesday in Agudo village of the Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State when a petrol tanker exploded.According to a native, who identified himself simply as Tyorsase, the explosion affected many houses.It was gathered that the driver of the petrol tanker, which was heading to Gboko, drove through an area where the residents were burning bush, leading to the explosion.Tyorsase said, “The petrol tanker driver tried to wade through the bush but the fire spread to the road and the vehicle exploded. Some villagers, who were trying to catch bush rats, were caught up in the fire.”The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Aliyu Baba, said he had sent a rescue team to the scene of the incident.Meanwhile, the State Command confirmed the tanker explosion but said there was no casualty.The command’s Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said, “The incident at Tarka happened but no casualties. It was a lone incident.“The police is in control of the area as we speak.”