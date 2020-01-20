The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has denied that he is working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).Mbaka, speaking during his homily on Sunday, insisted he was not being paid for his prophecies.The cleric also claimed that former president, Goodluck Jonathan, tried to bribe him before the 2011 elections, which he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.“Some of you who are saying that I’m an APC man and I collect money for prophecy should stop talking.“If it is a question of money, Goodluck Jonathan wouldn’t have lost 2015 presidential election because they were ready to give me everything provided they retained the seat.“The message is not partisan, I’m not a politician, I am a prophet of God. The Governor of Enugu State and Ebonyi State we are praising for doing wonders, are they APC?“I went to Imo State to pray for Uzodimma, yes! Is that your business? Did I go with your legs? If after everything Hope (Uzodinma) called me to come and pray in Imo government house who am I to say no?“Even Catholics who should be at the vanguard of protecting me are coming hard on me. A gift God gave you people in which you should use as a pride, that it is in my church that this type of a thing is happening and you people are toying with it.“Those who are advocating for banning prophecy are ungodly. Catholic church is a prophetic Church. Stopping prophecy is closing the mouth of the holy spirit.“Church will ordain you a priest, baptize you and confirmed you in the name of the father, son and holy spirit when you start doing the work of holy spirit the same church will attack you. This is uncalled for,” Mbaka said.DAILY POST reports that the Supreme Court removed Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and declared Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.It came weeks after Mbaka’s prophecy, in which he predicted the outcome ahead of the apex court’s ruling.