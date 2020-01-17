



The Committee of Unions in Tertiary Institutions (CUTI), an association of teachers in Kwara, has accused Abdulfatah Ahmed, ex-governor of the state, of lying about owing no salary arrears.





Ahmed had said civil servants in the state were fully paid before he left office.





But in a statement, Imam Abdulkadir, chairman of CUTI, debunked the claim of the ex- governor.





He said Ahmed left at least seven months of unpaid salary amounting to N750m, adding that the refusal of the ex-governor to pay the salary arrears led to a strike action three months before the expiration of his tenure.

“The attention of Committee of Unions in Tertiary Institutions ( CUTI) has been drawn to the claim by former Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed through his media aide that the immediate past administration was up to date in payment of state civil servants salary before he left office particularly the state owned Tertiary Institutions, ” the statement said.





“To this end, the Unions wish to reiterate that the claims by the former Governor Ahmed through his aide Dr. Muhideen Akorede was false and misleading.





“The state-owned tertiary institutions were owed seven months’ salaries to the tune of seven hundred and fifty million naira. Equally, the policy of the immediate past administration to commercialise education in the state impacted negatively on both the staff and students of the institutions.





“It would be recalled that failure of the immediate past administration to pay salaries of the state Colleges of Education and CAILS led to the industrial action embarked upon by the institutions three months to the expiration of the Governor Ahmed’s administration.





“Despite the industrial disharmony between the Unions and the then government, the said 7 months subventions and accreditation funds were not released to the Colleges until Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq assumed office.”





The union commended AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, governor of the Kwara, for settling the arrears and for releasing accreditation funds to state owned tertiary institutions.





“It is noteworthy to say that Governor Abdulrazaq, as at September, 2019, completed the payment of all outstanding salary arrears owed the Colleges by the immediate past administration, ” the statement read.





“Similarly, Governor Abdulrazaq has presently released accreditation funds to all the state owned tertiary institutions. It is equal of note to state that His Excellency has also absorbed staffers of Demonstration schools of the Colleges who are owed 37 month salaries by the immediate past administration in the state.





“The general public should consider the claim by the former Governor as not only misleading but false.”



